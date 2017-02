SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom and second-ranked KT Corp said in statements on Wednesday they would roll out Apple Inc's latest iPhone in the country on Nov. 11.

The two carriers will receive preorders for the iPhone 4S, which was unveiled by Apple in early October, from Friday.

The iPhone 4S will compete with the smartphones of Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics in their home market. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)