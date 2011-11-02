* Apple says iPhone 4S to hit S.Korea, Hong Kong, 13 other
markets Nov.11
* Samsung reportedly mulling requesting sales ban on new
iPhone in S.Korea
(Adds background, details)
SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's top mobile carrier SK
Telecom and second-ranked KT Corp said
in statements on Wednesday they would roll out Apple Inc's
latest iPhone in the country on Nov. 11.
The latest iPhone model will compete with new smartphones
from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
in their home market.
All eyes will be on whether Samsung will request a sales ban
on the iPhone 4S in South Korea, following similar moves in
Australia, Japan, France and Italy.
Since April, Apple and Samsung have been locked in an
acrimonious legal battle in 10 countries involving smartphones
and tablet computers as they jostle for the top spot in the
fast-growing markets. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer,
buying mainly chips and displays.
Shin Jong-kyun, Samsung's mobile chief, told reporters last
month that Samsung was considering filing for a sales ban on the
latest iPhone in South Korea, according to media reports, but
added nothing had been decided.
A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment on the
issue.
Unlike other foreign handset makers, Apple has enjoyed
strong sales of smartphones in South Korea, which has long been
dominated by Samsung and LG.
KT said on Wednesday its total domestic iPhone sales had
reached around 3 million units, while SK Telecom, which started
offering iPhones only this year, did not provide sales figures.
Samsung had sold some 7 million Galaxy S phones in South Korea
as of the end of September.
The number of smartphone users in South Korea, which stood
at 810,000 at the end of 2009, recently surged to 20 million, or
over 80 percent of the country's economically active population.
Apple said in a statement on Monday that the iPhone 4S would
be available in Hong Kong, South Korea and 13 additional
countries on Nov. 11. Customers will be able to pre-order the
phone beginning Nov. 4.
Unveiled early October, the iPhone 4s will be available in
more than 70 countries by the end of the year.
Helped by availability in more countries and on more carrier
networks, the iPhone 4S managed to outshine its predecessor the
iPhone 4, which sold 1.7 million over its first three days.
