* Govt tells refiners to cut June-Nov imports 15 pct
-sources
* Move comes as Seoul seeks to secure next waiver on U.S.
sanction
* U.S. lawmakers seeks to tighten sanctions further
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, June 24 South Korea has pledged to the
United States that it will cut imports of Iranian crude by 15
percent in the next six months to secure its next waiver to U.S.
sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear programme, two sources told
Reuters.
U.S. and European measures aimed at curbing Iran's oil
shipments and depriving Tehran of its main source of funds drove
crude exports to the lowest in decades in May. The curbs have
cost Iran billions of dollars in lost revenue and Washington is
now seeking to cut Iran's exports further via tighter sanctions.
Earlier this month, Washington renewed a six-month exemption
on sanctions for China, India, South Korea and six other
economies in exchange for their agreeing to reduce purchases of
oil from Iran. The exemptions will next come up for review in
November, and any country failing to achieve a waiver is liable
for sanctions that exclude its banks from the U.S. financial
system.
South Korea's government has instructed refiners to make the
import cuts, the two sources familiar with the plan said, after
meetings between U.S. and South Korean officials.
"The refiners have been unofficially told (by the
government) to reduce imports in the next six months by 15
percent compared to the previous six months," said one of the
sources.
The second source confirmed the plan. Both declined to be
identified because they are not authorised to speak to media.
The cut would leave South Korean refiners importing just
under 126,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the six months to
November, according to Reuters calculation based on data from
state-run Korea National Oil Corp.
Imports from Iran to South Korea for December to May stood
at 148,016 bpd, down 20 percent from a year ago.
Officials at South Korea's energy ministry, foreign affairs
ministry and the presidential office declined to comment.
South Korean refiners SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank are the
only two in the country to import Iranian crude. Spokesmen at
both refiners declined to comment.
IRAN'S DIMINISHING EXPORTS
The cut is being made against the previous six months rather
than from a year earlier because South Korea's oil imports
between June and November last year were low due to a two-month
import halt due to insurance problems, one of the sources said.
For part of last year, a European ban on Iranian oil
shipping insurance made it hard for South Korean refiners to
find ships to import Iranian oil, resulting in a drop in imports
to 115,245 bpd between June and November of 2012.
Iranian oil imports to South Korea resumed from October of
2012 as Iran offered its own ships to transport the oil.
Sanctions are one of Washington's main strategies to choke
funding to Iran's nuclear programme. Western countries suspect
Tehran aims to develop weapons, while Iran says the programme is
for peaceful purposes.
U.S. lawmakers aim to deal a bigger blow to Iran's
diminishing oil exports. While they are still working out the
details, analysts say the ultimate goal could be a near total
halt.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies and Simon
Webb)