SEOUL Feb 23 South Korean Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan said on Thursday the country's talks with the United States on cutting crude oil imports from Iran under the U.S. sanctions policy were "going smoothly."

Bahk also told reporters the United States had agreed to exempt imports from Iran other than crude oil from its sanctions.

He said South Korea would take measures aimed at cushioning the economic impact from rising oil prices when Dubai crude rises above $130 per barrel, without elaborating. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Yoo Choonsik)