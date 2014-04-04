SEOUL/BEIJING, April 4 South Korea and China on
Friday condemned new Japanese textbooks that say that islands at
the centre of separate territorial disputes belong to Japan, the
latest in a series of disputes between Tokyo and neighbours
Seoul and Beijing.
The elementary school textbooks describe islands called
Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese as Japan's "sovereign
territory" and say South Korean occupation is unlawful.
The books also say China's claims to islands known as
Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyus in China in the East China Sea are
unfounded.
South Korean First Vice Minister Cho Tae-yong called in
Japan's ambassador to Seoul to protest and the ministry warned
of worsening ties.
"If (Japanese) Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who declared just
three weeks ago he stands by the 'Kono Statement' now tries to
conduct education for elementary school children that distorts
and hides its history of colonial invasion, he is not only
breaking his own promise but also committing the mistake of
isolating its next generation from international society," the
ministry said.
The statement refers to an apology made by former cabinet
secretary Yohei Kono in 1993 which recognised the Japanese
government involvement in taking women, mostly Korean, to work
in military brothels as sex slaves during the war.
Both China and Korea suffered under Japanese rule, with
parts of China occupied in the 1930s and Korea colonized from
1910 to 1945.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said Japan had
to take a "sincere attitude" towards facing up to history.
"Japan should teach its next generation in these textbooks
that the Diaoyus are China's, and that Japan has illegally
snatched them away," he told a daily news briefing.
Hong added that China was also highly concerned about a
Japanese Foreign Ministry policy paper, which also claimed the
islands as Japan's and said China was trying to change the
status quo with force.
"It neglects the facts, wantonly blackens China's name and
unreasonably criticises China. We are extremely concerned and
very dissatisfied," he said.
Japan's ties with South Korea and China have long been
poisoned by what Beijing and Seoul consider Tokyo's failure to
atone for its wartime past.
Anger has mounted over the past year after Abe's visit to a
controversial Tokyo shrine honouring war criminals among Japan's
war dead.
Tokyo had worked hard to ease tension with Seoul last month
under pressure from Washington to improve ties and drew a
concession from South Korean President Park Geun-hye who agreed
to sit down for a meeting with Abe and U.S. President Barack
Obama on the sidelines of a security summit in the Hague.
(Reporting By Sohee Kim; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard
in BEIJING; Editing by Nick Macfie)