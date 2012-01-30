SEOUL Jan 30 South Korea plans to send invitation letters on Monday to Boeing, Lockheed Martin and EADS for its next generation fighter jet programme, in which the country will invest 8.3 trillion won ($7.39 billion) until 2021.

The deadline for proposals will close on June 18, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said at a presentation.

Wee Jong-seong, director of the agency's fighter project team, told the explanary session that the three firms' aircraft met operational capability requirements. ($1 = 1123.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)