SEOUL Jan 30 South Korea plans to send
invitation letters on Monday to Boeing, Lockheed Martin
and EADS for its next generation fighter jet
programme, in which the country will invest 8.3 trillion won
($7.39 billion) until 2021.
The deadline for proposals will close on June 18, South
Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said at a
presentation.
Wee Jong-seong, director of the agency's fighter project
team, told the explanary session that the three firms' aircraft
met operational capability requirements.
($1 = 1123.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)