SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea plans to start privatising KDB Financial Group next year, aiming to complete the sale worth 10.1 trillion won ($9.1 billion) in total by 2014, local media said on Thursday.

Privatising the financial holding company and parent of policy bank Korea Development Bank is a major initiative of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak. But the plan has made little progress after KDB's attempt to acquire rival Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd before privatisation was rejected by politicians and regulators earlier this year.

The government planned to sell a stake worth 1 trillion won in the financial group in 2012, 5 trillion won in 2013 and 4.1 trillion won in 2014, according to an internal finance ministry document obtained by online news outlet eDaily.

A ministry official declined to confirm the report, saying the sale plan would be presented for parliamentary review in October.

The ministry previously planned to sell 3.4 trillion won worth of shares in 2012 and a 6.2 trillion won stake in 2013. ($1 = 1107.800 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)