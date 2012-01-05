BRIEF-Barclays continues to explore opportunities to reduce its shareholding in barclays africa
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
SEOUL Jan 5 The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) aims to raise $11 billion mostly in bonds abroad this year by exploring non-dollar markets, compared with the $10.3 billion it raised last year, an official said on Thursday.
The state-run bank already raised $2.25 billion in global bonds early on Thursday, comprising $1.25 billion in 5-year bonds and $1 billion in 10.25-year bonds, said Lee Seung-keon, head of its debt capital markets team.
KEXIM specialises in trade and project financing for South Korean companies.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Credit impairment charges and other provisions (2,373) million stg
* 2016 group bonus pool down 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
LONDON, Feb 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets