SEOUL Jan 5 The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) aims to raise $11 billion mostly in bonds abroad this year by exploring non-dollar markets, compared with the $10.3 billion it raised last year, an official said on Thursday.

The state-run bank already raised $2.25 billion in global bonds early on Thursday, comprising $1.25 billion in 5-year bonds and $1 billion in 10.25-year bonds, said Lee Seung-keon, head of its debt capital markets team.

KEXIM specialises in trade and project financing for South Korean companies.

(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)