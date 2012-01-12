SEOUL Jan 12 South Korea's state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) is planning to raise $200 million in bonds to retail Japanese investors, called uridashi bonds, as part of a plan to diversify its resources for foreign borrowings, a company official said on Thursday.

"The pricing will be made on January 19," said Choi Sung-hwan, director general at KEXIM's International Finance Department.

Mizuho Securities was hired to manage the bonds sale, Choi added.

Uridashi bonds are debt in foreign currency, issued by an overseas entity and sold to Japanese retail investors.

KEXIM specialises in offering trade financing to South Korean export and import companies as well as financing for companies doing business with North Korea. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)