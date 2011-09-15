SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were almost unchanged in August from a year earlier, customs data showed.

South Korea imported 2.02 million tonnes of LNG last month, compared to 2.04 million tonnes the year before, Korea Customs Service data showed.

Details for August imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in mmBtu):

Aug 2011 Aug 2010 Indonesia 571,182/$13.66 398,738/$9.45 Qatar 392,051/$18.23 603,611/$13.61 Oman 302,589/$18.50 302,038/$13.76 Malaysia 286,463/$ 9.23 284,764/$9.29 Yemen 186,859/$ 7.01 126,839/$3.96 Nigeria 120,366/$11.75 61,020/$8.15 Trinidad Tobago 100,586/$12.63 - Brunei 64,293/$17.28 60,407/$12.89 Equitorial Guinea - 70,716/$11.70 Belgium - 64,289/$ 8.19 Russia - 63,920/$ 3.91 Total 2,024,390/$13.98 2,036,341/$10.89

Details for January-August imports are as follows (in tonnes, in mmBtu):

Jan-August 2011 Jan-August 2010 Qatar 5,012,774/$14.42 5,075,637/$12.49 Indonesia 4,344,129/$12.30 3,788,482/$10.00 Oman 2,864,889/$14.52 2,779,791/$12.78 Malaysia 2,579,920/$ 9.34 3,474,968/$ 8.34 Yemen 1,887,310/$ 6.81 910,821/$ 4.33

Russia 1,843,488/$ 7.33 1,653,643/$ 5.36 Trinidad Tobago 823,842/$10.76 265,637/$ 8.55 Equitorial Guinea 776,061/$11.99 840,511/$11.86 Peru 750,598/$10.30 - Australia 613,335/$10.51 469,772/$ 6.74 Nigeria 535,937/$10.59 115,245/$ 8.04 Brunei 498,181/$13.79 605,140/$12.54 Egypt 269,695/$11.65 432,924/$10.29 U.S. 112,888/$10.90 117,341/$ 7.69 Norway 57,781/$10.32 - U.A.E. - 131,601/$ 7.13 Belgium - 64,289/$ 8.19 Total 22,970,828/$11.65 20,725,803/$10.10 (Reporting By Joonhee Yu and Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)