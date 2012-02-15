SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korea's imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell 41 percent in January from a
year earlier to 2.89 million tonnes, customs data showed on
Wednesday.
Details for January imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in
mmBtu):
January 2012 January 2011
Qatar 664,554/ $17.98 927,162/ $12.68
Indonesia 628,103/ $13.24 775,871/ $11.15
Yemen 306,795/ $ 4.11 302,922/ $ 6.45
Oman 301,881/ $17.95 484,397/ $12.77
Malaysia 292,200/ $ 9.40 753,275/ $ 7.84
Egypt 184,100/ $15.09 -
Trinidad & Tobago148,784/ $11.99 99,296/ $ 8.54
Russia 127,528/ $ 3.91 508,864/ $ 6.11
Australia 120.083/ $13.59 189,608/ $ 9.71
Nigeria 58,075/ $17.74 119,489/ $10.25
United States 57,064/ $17.71 -
Brunei - 120,752/ $12.07
Equitorial Guinea - 447,279/ $11.89
Peru - 206,773/$ 9.83
-----------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 2,889,165/ $13.30 4,933,687/$10.19
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)