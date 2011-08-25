(Repeats to restore headline tag)

* Wrap accounts explode in popularity over past year in Korea

* They exaggerate volatility with concentrated bets on few stocks

* Regulators closely watching wrap accounts

* Korean investors tend to herd into "next big thing"

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Aug 25 Henry Seggerman has spent two decades investing in South Korea and over the years he has seen his fair share of market quirkiness. But when he heard about the princes and princesses, he was amazed.

Seggerman, who is chief investment officer of International Investment Advisors, has been closely following the latest investment craze in South Korea -- wrap accounts. Over the past year, they have become a dominant and sometimes dangerous force in the Korean equity market, adding fuel to a sell-off this month that could become the biggest on record.

The accounts pool money from retail investors and high net worth individuals and are known for quick, sharp bets concentrated on the country's biggest stocks, such as Hyundai Motor and Samsung Electronics -- the princes and princesses.

Partly because mutual funds lost their lustre after a poor performance during the 2008 financial crisis, the lightly regulated wrap accounts have soared in popularity. Now they have become toxic for the Korean market, and their impact has even hit other Asian markets such as Hong Kong's Hang Seng .

As the darlings of the Korean market kept rising -- flagship companies of the country's giant family-run conglomerates like Hyundai and Samsung -- Seggerman asked one top brokerage executive whether the valuations being put on some of these stocks were sustainable.

He said the reason valuations on "the princes and princesses" were so great is that everyone is enamoured with them, and so their prices can only keep going up.

"It reminded me of that guy in 1929 who said stocks have reached a permanently high plateau," said Seggerman, referring to the infamous remark made by economist Irving Fisher on the eve of the 1929 Wall Street crash.

Wrap funds give clients market performance on an almost real-time basis, but that means investors in them tend to bolt as a herd, causing fierce share price swings.

Korean car makers were a clear favourite for wrap accounts earlier this year, particularly after the devastating March 11 earthquake and tsunami when they were seen capturing market share from Japanese peers.

By April and May, Hyundai Motors and Kia Motors -- the No. 2 and No. 4 companies by market cap on the KOSPI -- were trading at all-time highs, up more than 60 percent and 40 percent on the year, respectively.

That helped drive the benchmark KOSPI index to a record level as well. When the global equity sell-off began at the start of August, the slide in South Korea was particularly precipitous due to the impact of wrap accounts and their stampeding characteristics.

BATTERED KOREA

The KOSPI's almost 17 percent plunge this month has outpaced the rest of the region on much sharper intraday swings, including a nearly 10 percent one-day plunge that sent authorities scrambling to take measures to help stem the slide. They issued a three-month ban on short-selling, amid persistent talk the country's pension fund would start buying stocks to help support the market.

Seoul shares gained ground on Thursday with the fairest princess of them all, Samsung Electronics , up more than 3 percent.

While traders and analysts say wrap accounts have been a key factor in fueling market volatility, little attention has been given to them beyond a few local media reports.

Some believe it is time for authorities to take a closer look at the lightly regulated funds and their strategies, not least because of some of their more aggressive bets involving structured products based on other Asian indices could have had an exaggerated impact in the Korean market due to margin calls.

"Korea has an investment culture that tends to be herding oriented. A successful strategy tends to get replicated and gets overdone," said Shaun Cochran, head of Korea research at CLSA who has closely followed the evolution of wrap accounts.

The problem with wrap accounts is their inherent strategy of concentrating on just a handful of stocks, he said.

"These funds pick stocks that they like and they pick them well. You have to respect their stock-picking abilities. But clients can see them changing positions and try to replicate. So as soon they start selling something it gets crushed," Cochran said.

Wrap accounts have now started to increase the cash weighting in their portfolios. One of the largest advisors, Brain Investments, increased its cash weighting to 25 percent from 10 to 15 percent earlier in the year, local media reports said.

Brain Investments' chief executive Park Gun-young did not return a call seeking comment. Korea Creative Investment (KCI), run by former Mirae Asset Global portfolio manager Seo Jae Hyeong and a leading purveyor of wrap accounts, declined to comment for this story.

ADVISORY WRAPS

South Korean investors, nursing wounds after the 2008 financial crisis, had soured on mutual funds, particularly installment equity funds, in which clients put aside a fixed amount of money every month at banks to be invested in stocks.

It proved to be a great opportunity for a new kind of financial service known as advisory wrap accounts, run by brokers with advice from outside firms such as KCI or Brain who play the role of investment consultants.

The slow development of the Korean hedge fund industry has aided their popularity, since it has given investors a highly customizable alternative to traditional mutual funds.

According to Samsung Securities, balances at wrap accounts rose to just over 45 trillion Korean won at the end of July, more than double the 20 trillion Korean won ($18 billion) they managed at the start of 2010.

Wrap accounts have only one annual management charge -- hence the name because all expenses and commissions are wrapped into a single fee -- and unlike mutual funds have far more flexible and extensive mandates.

Since the fee structure is unrelated to trading frequency, wrap accounts can engage in swift short-term bets sometimes with time horizons of a few days.

Some used highly leveraged structured products, mainly by taking risky positions selling put options on the futures of other Asian stock indexes, particularly Hong Kong's Hang Seng HSc1 and the China H-share index HCEIc1.

By selling puts, investors take a leveraged bet that stocks are going to keep rising, but losses can pile up quickly in a plunge.

With fears of a China slowdown growing over June and July the premium on 'put' options on the benchmarks became more expensive. Such an option gives the buyer the right to sell the underlying at a fixed price at a later date.

A derivatives trader in Hong Kong who trades hybrid products at an Asian bank said some of the Korean wrap accounts, who remained bullish on China, took the opportunity to write, or sell, puts with what are known as "knock-out" clauses.

In such a contract, the option is nullified and the put writer keeps the premium if the underlying security hits a particular level. However, if the security drops, the put writer records mounting mark-to-market losses and would need to post margin, or a cash reserve, with the broker.

When the sell-off in Asian markets intensified, those mark-to-market losses deepened, prompting margin calls and urgent cash requirements. The