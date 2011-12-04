SEOUL, Dec 5 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >South Korea's parliament set to pass 2012 budget >Weekly auctions to sell treasury bonds and monetary stabilisation bonds >US forces hold honour guard ceremony for new US ambassador to South Korea TOP STORIES >Hana Fin, Lone Star agree revised $3.5 bln KEB deal >S.Korea says to raise power prices 4.5 pct >S.Korea buys more gold in Nov in cbank gold spree >Korea's Woori says considers buying Tong Yang Life >Apple vs Samsung lawsuit full of secret combat

MARKETS >Seoul shares end flat as tech heavyweights ease >S.Korea won snaps 4-day rally but sets big weekly

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday but capped the best week for Wall Street bulls in almost three years after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low. * Oil prices rose on Friday and posted weekly gains, boosted by heightened geopolitical tensions over Iran and strong gasoline futures, while a stronger dollar and concern about the euro zone debt crisis limited gains. * World stocks edged higher on Friday and registered their biggest weekly advance since March 2009 as data showed a drop in the U.S. jobless rate, while the euro fell after four days of gains. *Seoul shares ended flat on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with investors wary ahead of a U.S. jobs report and amid ongoing efforts in the euro zone to tackle the debt crisis.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO is mulling reducing prices of steel products due to the gap between actual traded prices and official prices, according to industry sources on Sunday.