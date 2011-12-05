SEOUL, Dec 6 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>South Korea's parliament set to pass 2012 budget
TOP STORIES
>Samsung up after Apple's bid to ban Galaxy rejected
>Korea CO2 trade bill trapped i n parliament deadlo
>Foreign investors slash S.Korea securities holding
>S.Korea c.bank dismisses talk of Europe aid
>Zynga rival Nexon's Tokyo IPO set at $1.2 bln
MARKETS
>Seoul shares inch up with investors cautious
>S.Korea won rises ahead of EU summit; bonds steady
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks gained on Monday, but the day's rally was dampened
by news that Germany and other top-rated European nations could
see their credit ratings cut.
*Oil prices gave up early gains on Monday after the euro slipped
against the dollar on a report that several major European
countries may be put on "creditwatch negative" by ratings agency
Standard & Poor's.
*Hopes that policymarkers are working toward a solution to the
debt crisis lifted global shares on Monday, but a late-day
credit warning from Standard & Poor's underscored what was at
stake.
*Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Monday after last week's
rally as investors stayed on cautious footing ahead of key
events this week such as a crucial European leader's summit and
the European Central Bank's final policy meeting of the
year.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd has won a $300 million
deal to build an irrigation facility in Malawi.
>Korea's Internet economy amounted to 63 trillion won ($55.76
billion) in 2009 and accounted for 5.9 percent of the country's
GDP, according to a recent study by the Korea Internet
Corporations Association and the Sogang Research Institute for
Market Economy.
>LS Cable & System Ltd, Korea's top wire and cable
maker, has secured two orders worth $102 million from Qatar for
extra high voltage cables.
>KT Corp has bought Enswer Inc, a Seoul-based video
search technology provider, for 45 billion won to shore up its
cloud computing business.
>Korea has become the world's ninth country to join the
so-called $1 trillion trade club, led by brisk exports and
imports.
($1 = 1129.8000 Korean won)
