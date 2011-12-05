SEOUL, Dec 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >South Korea's parliament set to pass 2012 budget

TOP STORIES >Samsung up after Apple's bid to ban Galaxy rejected >Korea CO2 trade bill trapped i n parliament deadlo >Foreign investors slash S.Korea securities holding >S.Korea c.bank dismisses talk of Europe aid >Zynga rival Nexon's Tokyo IPO set at $1.2 bln

MARKETS >Seoul shares inch up with investors cautious >S.Korea won rises ahead of EU summit; bonds steady

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks gained on Monday, but the day's rally was dampened by news that Germany and other top-rated European nations could see their credit ratings cut. *Oil prices gave up early gains on Monday after the euro slipped against the dollar on a report that several major European countries may be put on "creditwatch negative" by ratings agency Standard & Poor's. *Hopes that policymarkers are working toward a solution to the debt crisis lifted global shares on Monday, but a late-day credit warning from Standard & Poor's underscored what was at stake. *Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Monday after last week's rally as investors stayed on cautious footing ahead of key events this week such as a crucial European leader's summit and the European Central Bank's final policy meeting of the year.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd has won a $300 million deal to build an irrigation facility in Malawi. >Korea's Internet economy amounted to 63 trillion won ($55.76 billion) in 2009 and accounted for 5.9 percent of the country's GDP, according to a recent study by the Korea Internet Corporations Association and the Sogang Research Institute for Market Economy. >LS Cable & System Ltd, Korea's top wire and cable maker, has secured two orders worth $102 million from Qatar for extra high voltage cables. >KT Corp has bought Enswer Inc, a Seoul-based video search technology provider, for 45 billion won to shore up its cloud computing business. >Korea has become the world's ninth country to join the so-called $1 trillion trade club, led by brisk exports and imports.