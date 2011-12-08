SEOUL, Dec 9 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >November producer price index data 0600 >Bank of Korea releases revised 2011, 2012 growth forecasts 0800 TOP STORIES >Bank of Korea holds rates, in wait-and-see mode >S.Korea GS Caltex cuts runs due to poor margins >Samsung Nov TV sales hit record,confident of target >Popular professor keeps S.Korea guessing ahead poll >Renault's S.Korean unit to idle local plant >Hankook Tire supplies tire to Toyota for first time >South Korea sack head coach Cho after Lebanon shock

MARKETS >Seoul shares slip 0.4 pct as tech, banks weigh >S.Korean won falls on caution ahead of EU summit MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial "bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund. *Crude oil futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday as disappointing comments from the head of the European Central Bank increased doubts among investors that the region's debt crisis will be contained. *Investors dumped stocks, commodities and the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank squelched hopes of aggressive action to fight the region's two-year debt crisis.

*The South Korean won fell half a percent against the dollar on Thursday as traders cut holdings of riskier assets ahead of the widely anticipated summit aimed at addressing the European debt crisis.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd has won orders from Malaysia and Saudi Arabia worth $185 million and $330 million respectively, the company said on Thursday. >Oriental Brewery Co Ltd will raise beer prices 7.4 percent starting from Sunday.