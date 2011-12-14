SEOUL, Dec 15 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's China embassy window shot amid tension
>Heir-apparent's hair's apparent in North Korea
>Nexon slips after Tokyo IPO, may sting Zynga debut
>S.Korea Nov unemployment rate steady vs Oct
MARKETS
>Seoul shares inch lower as tech shares weigh
>S.Korea won recovers slightly after fall, bonds up
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level
in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank
commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the
dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.
* Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop
in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches of
key technical support.
* Stocks, oil, gold and the euro all fell on Wednesday, as
sky-high borrowing costs for Italy fed fears of Europe's debt
crisis spinning out of control.
* Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday, as disappointing results
from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting failed to bolster
confidence in a market chilled by persistent European debt woes.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>SK Chemicals Co Ltd will begin utilising biogas to
power its factory in Ulsan to comply with greenhouse gas
emissions regulations from next year.
>Cable operator CJ HelloVision has commercialised the nation's
first 1 gigabit-per-second internet service.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has separated the
management structures governing its electronic component and
finished product businesses.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)