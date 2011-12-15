SEOUL, Dec 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >China, Japan, South Korea talk about FTA in Pyeongchang

TOP STORIES >S.Korea seeks to avoid sanctions hitting Iran oil >Hanwha says considering buying Tong Yang Life >S.Korea considering privatising KAI next yr -source >S.Korea Nov LNG imports drop 34.5 pct y/y >S.Korea says to hire Daewoo Ship stake sale adviser

MARKETS >Seoulshares fall 2.1 pct as refiners,shipyards slid >S.Korea won hits 3-wk low; intervention suspected MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more warnings about Europe. * Oil fell a second straight day on Thursday in light volume trading, giving up early gains as investors remained cautious about prospects for economic growth in Europe and China. * Wall Street stocks and the euro snapped their three-day losing streaks on Thursday as encouraging U.S. economic data and a solid Spanish debt auction reduced fears that the euro zone debt crisis could spark a global recession. * Seoul shares fell on Thursday, with buying appetite weak on rising risk aversion amid fears that Europe's debt crisis continues to worsen.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Display Co Ltd is producing 84 inch LCD pannel starting from next May, according to the company source said on Thursday.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim)