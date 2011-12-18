SEOUL, Dec 19 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea extends Iran sanction but keep account open
>POSCO E&C to sign$4.3bln deal for Brazil steel mill
>Citi picked to advise on Himart sale -source
>GS Caltex eyes higher gasoil term prices for 2012
MARKETS
>Seoul shares gain as automakers, Samsung Elec firm
>S.Korea won gains on U.S. data, bonds flat
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
*Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second
consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis
and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.
*World stocks were mixed and the euro was flat on Friday as
worries about downgrades of weaker euro zone countries curbed
risk appetite, pushing aside an improved outlook on the U.S.
economy.
*Seoul shares rose on Friday, buoyed by signs of strength in the
U.S. economy and a solid bounce in battered automakers, but
gains were limited by institutional selling that continued for a
second consecutive session.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>KT Corp makes three 4G LTE smartphone models
available with 3G plans until January 20, 2012.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd files extension to the
lawsuits against Apple in Germany
>World's third largest LCD glass maker Nippon Electronic Glass
Co Ltd build a melting furnace in Paju and its products
will be supplied to LG Display Co Ltd factory in the
same city.
>Kia Motors Corp and Hyundai Motors Co
market share in the European market reach five percent for the
first time according to the statistics from European Automobile
Manufacturers' Association.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim)