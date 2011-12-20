SEOUL, Dec 21 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>In mourning, hermit kingdom N.Korea seals itself of
>China says open to visit by new N.Korean leader
>U.S. hopes N.Korea will follow the "path of peace"
>S.Korea activates plan to secure energy sites
>US seeks Korea stability but influence limited
>The power behind the throne in North Korea
>For two days, North Korea's best-kept secret
>How to reunite Korea without going broke or chaos
>Want to bet on Kim Jong-un? Try North Korea debt
>Reading tea leaves on North Korea no easy task
>Comics won't have Kim to kick around any more
MARKETS
>Shares, won rebound but N.Korea uncertainty lingers
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors
bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies,
though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's move.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, posting the biggest percentage
rise since October, on supportive economic data that also lifted
the euro and equities, coupled with worries about potential
supply disruptions in Iran and Kazakhstan.
* Global stocks posted their strongest gains in three weeks and
the euro rose on Tuesday on signs of improved economic prospects
in Germany and the United States, as well as a
better-than-expected Spanish debt auction.
* South Korean shares and the currency rebounded on Tuesday
after a selloff in the prior session sparked by the sudden death
of North Korea's leader, but analysts said strength could be
short-lived given the uncertainty surrounding the isolated
state.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>U.S. hard drive manufacturer Seagate Technology PLC has
closed the acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
hard disk drive unit for $1.3 billion, the company
said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)