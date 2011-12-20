SEOUL, Dec 21 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >In mourning, hermit kingdom N.Korea seals itself of >China says open to visit by new N.Korean leader >U.S. hopes N.Korea will follow the "path of peace" >S.Korea activates plan to secure energy sites >US seeks Korea stability but influence limited >The power behind the throne in North Korea >For two days, North Korea's best-kept secret >How to reunite Korea without going broke or chaos >Want to bet on Kim Jong-un? Try North Korea debt >Reading tea leaves on North Korea no easy task >Comics won't have Kim to kick around any more

MARKETS >Shares, won rebound but N.Korea uncertainty lingers MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's move.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, posting the biggest percentage rise since October, on supportive economic data that also lifted the euro and equities, coupled with worries about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Kazakhstan. * Global stocks posted their strongest gains in three weeks and the euro rose on Tuesday on signs of improved economic prospects in Germany and the United States, as well as a better-than-expected Spanish debt auction. * South Korean shares and the currency rebounded on Tuesday after a selloff in the prior session sparked by the sudden death of North Korea's leader, but analysts said strength could be short-lived given the uncertainty surrounding the isolated state.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >U.S. hard drive manufacturer Seagate Technology PLC has closed the acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's hard disk drive unit for $1.3 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

