TOP STORIES >Sony to sell stake in LCD venture to Samsung >S.Korea former first lady head North for condolence >Samsung Elec says approves acquisition of LED JV >S.Korea GS Retail says may consider bid for Himart >KEPCO chooses RWE as preferred bidder for trading

MARKETS >Seoul shares dip on institutional selling >S.Korea won gives up gains on corporate dollar buyi MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data.

*Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, on concerns about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq and recent signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. *Japanese and Indian stocks outperformed the rest of Asia in thin trade on Monday, with sentiment partly lifted by signs of U.S. economic recovery, although trading was subdued with many markets closed for Christmas holidays. *Seoul shares slid lower on Monday as lax year-end sentiment received little support from signs of economic recovery in the United States, with trading choppy as many markets remained closed for the holidays.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > A Seoul court on Monday allowed South Korea's second-largest mobile carrier KT Corp to end its second-generation wireless telecommunication service, positioning the company to enter the faster Long Term Evolution (LTE) market. >Creditors of Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co Ltd have drawn a bid for 50.07 percent of the company's shares.

(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)