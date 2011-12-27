SEOUL, Dec 28 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>South Korea Dec consumer sentiment falls sharply
>Samsung eyes 15 pct rise in handset sales next yr
>Chinese keep Korean economy from cooling
>Daewoo Shipbuilding aims for $11 bln new orders
>S.Korea's Shinhan agrees to buy Tomato Saving Bank
MARKETS
>Rumours drive Seoul shares lower in thin volume
>S.Korea won falls on market talk in light trade
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after fluctuating between
small gains and losses in a light-volume session, as investors
took a breather following a 5 percent rally last week.
* Oil rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as Iran's
threat to stop oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz added to
concerns about potential threats to supplies from the
region.
* Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Tuesday after Iran
threatened to cut off a key oil shipping route through the
Strait of Hormuz, while world stocks were little changed as a
four-day Wall Street rally stalled.
* Seoul shares sagged on Tuesday, paring losses after a steep
downswing in early trade on what analysts said were rumors
ranging from the death of new North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to
trading anomolies.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Group has inquired into the feasibility of the electric
automobile business with France-based research firm Ipsos SA
.
>Hyundai Motor Group has promoted 465 employees, with 35 percent
of the promotions in the research & development and technology
divisions.
>LG Electronics Inc's Prada 3.0 phone will be
released in Korea on Wednesday.
>GS Group plans to invest 3.1 trillion won ($2.70
billion) next year and has set a sales goal of 75 trillion won
($65.21 billion).
