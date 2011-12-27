SEOUL, Dec 28 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >South Korea Dec consumer sentiment falls sharply >Samsung eyes 15 pct rise in handset sales next yr >Chinese keep Korean economy from cooling >Daewoo Shipbuilding aims for $11 bln new orders >S.Korea's Shinhan agrees to buy Tomato Saving Bank

MARKETS >Rumours drive Seoul shares lower in thin volume >S.Korea won falls on market talk in light trade MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after fluctuating between small gains and losses in a light-volume session, as investors took a breather following a 5 percent rally last week. * Oil rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as Iran's threat to stop oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz added to concerns about potential threats to supplies from the region. * Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Tuesday after Iran threatened to cut off a key oil shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, while world stocks were little changed as a four-day Wall Street rally stalled. * Seoul shares sagged on Tuesday, paring losses after a steep downswing in early trade on what analysts said were rumors ranging from the death of new North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to trading anomolies.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Group has inquired into the feasibility of the electric automobile business with France-based research firm Ipsos SA . >Hyundai Motor Group has promoted 465 employees, with 35 percent of the promotions in the research & development and technology divisions. >LG Electronics Inc's Prada 3.0 phone will be released in Korea on Wednesday. >GS Group plans to invest 3.1 trillion won ($2.70 billion) next year and has set a sales goal of 75 trillion won ($65.21 billion). Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ik-tae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)