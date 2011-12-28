SEOUL, Dec 29 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after a hefty
year-end rally and the S&P 500 erased gains for the year on
renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health.
*Oil prices fell on Wednesday, snapping a string of six straight
sessions of gains as part of a broad sell-off across commodities
and equities.
*The euro weakened about 1 percent against the dollar and the
yen on Wednesday, one day before an important auction of
long-dated Italian debt, while U.S. stocks slid more than 1
percent on concerns about the economy in early 2012.
*Seoul shares dipped on Wednesday as profit-seekers cashed in
following the last dividend payments of the year, although
losses were capped by light trading and positive U.S. data.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Motor Group and subsidiary Hyundai Rotem Company Co Ltd
will likely win a 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) deal to
construct subway stations in the Philippines.
>The regulatory Financial Supervisory Service said on Wednesday
that Hyosung Corp had sold all its shares in Hankook
Tire Co Ltd to improve its financial structure.
($1 = 1155.6500 Korean won)
