TOP STORIES >N.Korea calls for "human shields" to protect Kim >N.Korea rallies for successor >N.Korea's new leaders lash out at South and allies >South Korea Dec inflation tops forecasts >US,S.Korea defence chief discuss regional stability MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Friday, the last trading day of a turbulent year, with the broad S&P 500 index on track to end 2011 barely changed from 2010's closing level. *Oil prices ended 2011 up 13 percent as a fresh wave of supply concerns capped a year of unrest and disruptions in North Africa and the Middle East that overwhelmed concerns about the economic health of large consuming nations. *U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, consolidating their position as the best-performing asset class in 2011, while stocks and the euro were set to finish the year with losses that many investors expect to continue in 2012. *Seoul shares ended flat on Thursday, the last trading day of 2011, as early losses on fresh euro zone debt jitters and lackluster output data were reversed on steady institutional buying, but posted a yearly loss.

>Hyundai Motor Co will release three new models for its Accent, Veracruz and Starex series today. >Doosan Group has set a sales target for 2012 of 29 trillion won ($25.17 billion), up 11 percent from 2011.