TOP STORIES >Hyundai, Kia see slower sales growth in 2012 >S.Korea Lee calls on North to end nuclear activity >S.Korea manufacturing shrinks most in 3 yrs >Hyundai Heavy targets 20 pct order growth in 2012 >South Korea's Lee: world in new era of low growth MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Friday, the last trading day of a turbulent year, with the broad S&P 500 index on track to end 2011 barely changed from 2010's closing level. *Oil prices ended 2011 up 13 percent as a fresh wave of supply concerns capped a year of unrest and disruptions in North Africa and the Middle East that overwhelmed concerns about the economic health of large consuming nations. *Better than oil, gold, or stocks, the best place for investors in 2011 was U.S. government debt. Not even a downgrade of the United States' AAA rating and spiraling public deficits stopped a rally in Treasuries, which were the best-performing major asset class of the year. * Seoul shares ended on an even keel Monday as hope for signs of economic recovery ahead of a set of key U.S. data releases to start the new year were tempered by persistent euro zone worries and sluggish domestic manufacturing activity.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Lock&Lock Co Ltd said it had finished the construction of a heat-resistant glass factory in Vietnam with annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes. >Shinsegae Co Ltd and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd both said Tuesday that they would focus on their online shopping businesses in 2012, with Lotte Shopping setting a sales target for the division of 300 billion won ($260.4 million). ($1 = 1152.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)