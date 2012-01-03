SEOUL, Jan 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea advances budget spending to support economy >S.Korea FX reserves decline in Dec >South Korea warns of fresh action over fund inflows >Korea says to spend $460 mln to buy metals in 2012

MARKETS >Seoul shares rise; Samsung Elec sets new high >Korea won closes up on renewed risk ; bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Hoping for something better than 2011's flat stock market, U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be sustained.

*Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the highest settlement since May, fueled by strong economic data from the United States and China and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran. *Stocks and the euro started the year with a sharp rally on Tuesday, boosted by better-than-expected U.S. and European data and hopes the Fed could ease monetary policy further, even as crude surged on tensions between the United States and Iran. * Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index closed up on Tuesday, riding support from an overnight rally in European shares after stronger than expected manufacturing data from China and Germany boosted sentiment.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >A supermarket owners' association has decided to ban sales of Nong Shim Co Ltd's instant noodles in order to protest the company's decision to raise factory prices more than retail prices.

