SEOUL, Jan 5 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea approve Samsung's flash chip plant in China
>S.Korea buys more Iran oil but eyes alternatives
>LG says aim to grow air conditioning business 10pct
>N.Korea military grows stronger, says think-tank
MARKETS
>Seoul shares dip 0.5 pct as tech issues ease
>S.Korea won rises but gains limited; bonds level
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a low-volume
session on Wednesday, but some investors were encouraged to see
equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro zone's debt
problems.
*Brent crude rose for the second straight session Wednesday,
closing at a seven-week high after the European Union reached
a preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude,
escalating tensions in the West's standoff with Tehran that has
gripped oil markets for weeks.
*U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Wednesday on positive
economic data as crude settled higher on a European Union
preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian oil.
*Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday after sharp gains in the
prior session as blue chip technology stocks such as Samsung
Electronics took a breather from recent rallies.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd has sold all its 960,000
shares in Standard Telecom Congo for about 20.7 billion
won.($18.02 million)
>Dongbu Hitek Co Ltd said Wednesday that it would
expand into the medical equipment semiconductor business.
($1 = 1148.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)