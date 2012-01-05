SEOUL, Jan 6 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Dec department store sales rise 7.6 pct y/y
>KDB Financial Group plans IPO by end-2012
>SK Group to raise spending on resources 60 pct
2012 >S.Korea's KEXIM says aims to raise $11 bln
abroad
>Samsung aims 15 pct growth in air conditioning sale
>Hyundai see single-digit growth in India car market
MARKETS
>Seoul share flat as foreign investors tread lightly
>South Korea won slumps; bonds eke out gain
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Banks led Wall Street to gains on Thursday even as Europe
struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively
strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks outperform other
markets.
* Brent crude dropped back drastically and U.S. crude deepened
losses near the close on Thursday as investors took a second
look at data showing a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles and the
sharp rise in the dollar encouraged traders to jettison riskier
assets
*The euro sank to a more than one-year low against the dollar
and hit an 11-year low versus the yen on Thursday as strong U.S.
data and nagging European debt fears underscored diverging
expectations for some of the world's biggest
economies.
*Seoul shares closed relatively steady on Thursday after a
rangebound trading session, as renewed focus on the unresolved
euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to tread cautiously.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Interdigital Inc. has brought a case against LG
Electronics Inc to the International Trade
Commission for alleged violations of its patents on 3G
communication systems.
