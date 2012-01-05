SEOUL, Jan 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea Dec department store sales rise 7.6 pct y/y >KDB Financial Group plans IPO by end-2012 >SK Group to raise spending on resources 60 pct 2012 >S.Korea's KEXIM says aims to raise $11 bln abroad >Samsung aims 15 pct growth in air conditioning sale >Hyundai see single-digit growth in India car market

MARKETS >Seoul share flat as foreign investors tread lightly >South Korea won slumps; bonds eke out gain MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Banks led Wall Street to gains on Thursday even as Europe struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks outperform other markets. * Brent crude dropped back drastically and U.S. crude deepened losses near the close on Thursday as investors took a second look at data showing a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles and the sharp rise in the dollar encouraged traders to jettison riskier assets *The euro sank to a more than one-year low against the dollar and hit an 11-year low versus the yen on Thursday as strong U.S. data and nagging European debt fears underscored diverging expectations for some of the world's biggest economies. *Seoul shares closed relatively steady on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, as renewed focus on the unresolved euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to tread cautiously.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Interdigital Inc. has brought a case against LG Electronics Inc to the International Trade Commission for alleged violations of its patents on 3G communication systems.

