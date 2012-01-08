SEOUL, Jan 9 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Smartphones power Samsung to record Q4 profit
>S.Korean markets rattled by N.Korea, France rumour
>LG Elec says joins Google to roll out Google TV
MARKETS
>Seoul shares down as institutions turn sellers
>S.Korea won slides on market talk; bonds dip
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though news
that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not whet
interest in equities on Friday.
*Brent crude prices edged up on Friday and gained more than 5
percent for the week as anxiety over Iran and potential supply
disruptions countered the dollar's strength on
better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and concerns about
Europe's economy.
*The U.S. dollar got a boost on Friday from data showing strong
growth in the U.S. labor market and the lowest jobless rate in
almost three years, but oil prices teetered and stocks fell as
the upbeat figures failed to enthuse investors.
* Seoul shares closed down Friday as institutional investors
abandoned the market, but trimmed losses after briefly extending
falls on unsubstantiated rumors of a possible downgrade to
France's credit rating and a North Korean nuclear accident.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>SK Group's overseas sales reached over 45 trillion
won ($38.7 billion) in 2011, representing more than 60 percent
of total sales.
>The president of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd's
automotive and farm equipment business, the owner of Ssangyong
Motor Co, said it would develop the Korean automaker
into a SUV specialised brand.
($1 = 1162.8500 Korean won)
