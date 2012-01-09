SEOUL, Jan 10 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Hyundai faces stoppage threat after self-immolation >S.Korea's major shipbuilders mull joint bid for GTT >S.Korea's Shinsegae to invest 1.9 trln won this yr >Magpies and bears mourn North Korea's "Dear Leader" >China media flags trade talks launch with S.Korea

MARKETS >S.Korea stocks fall ahead of options expiration >S.Korea won dip for third session; bonds fall MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week. *Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about the euro zone's economy, but the decline was limited by fears about Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz oil-shipping route and Tehran's ongoing dispute with the West over the Iranian nuclear program. *The euro and global stocks edged higher on Monday but worries over Europe's economy and its troubled banking sector, coupled with caution ahead of Italian and Spanish debt sales this week left riskier assets vulnerable to a slide. * Seoul shares ended lower on Monday as investors cashed in ahead of the first options expiration date of the year, and amid persistent jitters over the euro zone debt crisis and company earnings.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Monday that it would set up a booth at the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show for small and mid-sized local companies such as Yujin Robot Co Ltd to showcase their products. >Internet provider SK Broadband Co Ltd has agreed to help Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd improve Internet connectivity between South Korea and Taiwan.

