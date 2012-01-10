SEOUL, Jan 11 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >President Lee Myung-bak to visit China, hold summit with Chinese President Hu Jintao. >Standard Chartered's Korean unit to hold press conference on change of company name. Its Korean operation is attempting to recover a prolonged labour dispute last year. TOP STORIES >Samsung confident of outselling Nokia in 2012 >Hyundai Motor union says to suspend engine output >LG Display:LCD prices to rebound late Q1 >KOGAS says Dec domestic gas sales up 2.1 pct >Samsung Total to build $1.7 bln aromatic plant >North Korea diplomacy picks up in Beijing >Samsung unveils new tablet, available via Verizon >Baseball-South Korea rookie found dead - KBO >Korea, China battle to be king of the LNG shipyard >SK Innovation, Continental to form car battery JV

MARKETS >Seoul shares snap three-session losing streak >S.Korea won breaks three-day fall on robust stock MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares. *Oil prices rose on Tuesday as optimism about U.S. economic growth, anxiety about Iran's nuclear program dispute with the West and unrest in Nigeria overrode concerns about Europe's economy and debt crisis. *Global stocks rallied on Tuesday on a wave of optimism over the economy after a bullish outlook from U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa and a surge in China's copper imports, while the euro edged higher. *Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, breaking a three-session losing streak as investors relished the prospects of stimulus by Chinese policymakers following lacklustre trade data and hints of policy easing.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

>A major Ahnlab Inc shareholder and associates are being investigated over suspicions of manipulating the share price of the security software firm, according to the Financial Supervisory Service on Tuesday.
>Lotte Group plans to enter the beer industry by constructing a 500 billion won ($432.26 million) production facility, presenting a potential threat to top domestic breweries Hite Jinro Co Ltd and OB.

($1 = 1156.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)