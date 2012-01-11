SEOUL, Jan 12 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >Hyundai Motor union says to resume engine output >CES-INTERVIEW-LG targets 17pct TV sales jump >CES-Samsung:focus more on profit than sales volume >S.Korea think-tank warn North military adventurism >Saudi crude to reach S.Korea from Okinawa-source >S.Korea Jan 1-10 exports fall vs yr ago >Crew missing from blazing S.Korean trawler >Colliers teams up with property partner in S.Korea

MARKETS >Seoul shares down 0.4 pct, led by programme selling >S.Korea won fall, bonds up ahead of Europe auctions MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe in the next two days that could determine the direction of the euro zone crisis. *U.S. gasoline futures briefly dipped below their 300-day moving average on Wednesday, dragged down by data showing a strong build in U.S. oil stocks and tepid demand. *The euro declined to a 16-month low against the dollar and global stocks edged lower on Wednesday after Fitch Ratings warned of serious risks if Europe did not act more aggressively to contain its debt crisis. * South Korean stocks inched lower on Wednesday, led by programme trades and retail selling, as investors remained cautious about macroeconomic influences such as Europe's efforts to tackle its debt crisis.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >SK E&S Co Ltd decided to purchase 120 billion won ($103.56 million) worth of shares in China Gas Holdings Ltd , which would make SK Group the biggest shareholder in China's second largest LPG business with an around 15 percent stake. >Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd won a $250 million order to build a power plant in Ivory Coast. >The president of LG Electronics Inc said all executives related to the company's TV business would resign if it failed to take the No.1 position in the global 3D TV market in 2012. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1158.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)