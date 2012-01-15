SEOUL, Jan 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea c.bank holds rates; eases up on inflation >South Korea Dec import price growth at 16-mth low >Samsung Elec has no strong interest in Olympus >Samsung CEO: Not eyeing Olympus healthcare business >S.Korea's LG Group to invest 16.4 trln won this yr >KCC jumps after $602 mln Hyundai Heavy stake sale >Hyundai Home Shopping says to buy controlling stake >Korea sovereign wealth fund wins China QFII license >GM's South Korea unit announces CEO resignation

MARKETS >S.Korea shares post modest gain but caution ahead >S.Korea won ends above 3-wk high, rate holds MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after news reports that Standard & Poor's would downgrade credit ratings on several euro-zone countries.

* Oil prices fell on Friday, posting a loss for the week, as anticipation of downgrades by Standard & Poor's of several euro zone countries countered the supportive effect of anxiety about Nigerian strikes and Iranian threats to shipping. *The euro fell to a near 17-month low and world stocks fell on Friday in anticipation that Standard & Poor's would downgrade the ratings of several euro zone countries, including France -- action that S&P took after U.S. markets closed.

* Seoul shares posted modest gains on Friday as risk-averse sentiment was tempered by strong bond auctions in Europe, but fears remained of ratings downgrades in the euro zone and signs of obstacles in the U.S. economic recovery.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Total Petrochemicals Co Ltd said on Sunday that it would invest 250 billion won ($217.7 million) to acquire West Sea Power and West Sea Water, located in the Daesan Petrochemicals Complex. >The U.S. unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will issue $1 billion in global bonds to finance an Austin-based semiconductor factory, according to an official with the unit.

($1 = 1148.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)