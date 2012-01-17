SEOUL, Jan 18 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Samsung plans record $41 bln investment in 2012
>South Korea frets as U.S. ups oil pressure on Iran
>POSCO says buys $1.6 bln stake in Roy Hill Holdings
>Singapore's Sembcorp Marine reviews STX OSV stake
>Samsung says to merge bada mobile OS with Intel
>S.Korea may post first trade deficit in 2 yrs
MARKETS
>S.Korea won gains on China data; bonds slip
>Seoul stocks up on programme trade, offshore buys
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its
highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in the
session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a
reason to unload bank shares.
*Brent crude prices edged higher on Tuesday on lift from the
weaker dollar and better-than-expected data from China, Germany
and the United States, but concerns about Europe's economy after
last week's credit downgrades limited gains.
*Stocks, oil and metals prices rose on Tuesday, helped by
improved investor sentiment on the economic outlook in China,
the United States and Germany, although persistent worries over
the euro zone debt crisis pared gains.
*South Korea's main bourse closely tracked its Asian peers,
closing 1.8 percent higher on Tuesday, backed by a steady flow
of programme purchases as investors brushed aside a series of
rating downgrades in Europe.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>POSCO CEO Chung Joon-yang will be reappointed by
the board of directors to head the steelmaker for another term.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it would begin mass
production of 46-inch transparent LCD panels at the end of
January.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)