SEOUL, Jan 20 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >GM Korea's CEO to meet union amid output shift talk >Asian economies to slow in 2012 but avoid slump >Moody's revises outlook of HMC and Kia to positive

MARKETS >S.Korea stock up 5-week high on foreign buying >S.Korea won soars to 6-wk high on improved mood

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose for the third straight day on Thursday, sparked by results from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley and as the latest jobless claims dropped to a near four-year low. *Brent crude oil futures climbed back in late trading to end almost 1 percent higher on Thursday on an easing of worries over the euro zone debt crisis and signs of steadier global economic growth. * World stocks and the euro rose on Thursday as solid European bond auctions eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis, while encouraging earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and Bank of America bolstered Wall Street. * Seoul shares rose to a five-week high on Thursday, backed by a foreign investor buying binge as hopes that the International Monetary Fund would beef up its lending capacity soothed euro zone worries.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG International Corp has suspended its camera distribution business in response to the shrinking of the market. >LG Electronics Inc will release its new 3D TV model this month, a month earlier than planned, to kick off an "aggressive" marketing drive. >Hyundai Corp and Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co Ltd won a $300 million contract in Bogota, Columbia to build a coal-fired power plant. >The president of STX Group said the sale of its 51 percent stake in STX OSV Holdings Ltd would be completed by March or April.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)