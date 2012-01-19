SEOUL, Jan 20 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>GM Korea's CEO to meet union amid output shift talk
>Asian economies to slow in 2012 but avoid slump
>Moody's revises outlook of HMC and Kia to positive
MARKETS
>S.Korea stock up 5-week high on foreign buying
>S.Korea won soars to 6-wk high on improved mood
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose for the third straight day on Thursday,
sparked by results from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley and
as the latest jobless claims dropped to a near four-year
low.
*Brent crude oil futures climbed back in late trading to end
almost 1 percent higher on Thursday on an easing of worries over
the euro zone debt crisis and signs of steadier global economic
growth.
* World stocks and the euro rose on Thursday as solid European
bond auctions eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis,
while encouraging earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and Bank
of America bolstered Wall Street.
* Seoul shares rose to a five-week high on Thursday, backed by a
foreign investor buying binge as hopes that the International
Monetary Fund would beef up its lending capacity soothed euro
zone worries.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>LG International Corp has suspended its camera
distribution business in response to the shrinking of the
market.
>LG Electronics Inc will release its new 3D TV model
this month, a month earlier than planned, to kick off an
"aggressive" marketing drive.
>Hyundai Corp and Hyundai Engineering and
Construction Co Ltd won a $300 million contract in
Bogota, Columbia to build a coal-fired power plant.
>The president of STX Group said the sale of its 51 percent
stake in STX OSV Holdings Ltd would be completed by
March or April.
