SEOUL, March 21 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>China, NKorea hold 2nd meeting on rocket launch
>S.Korea's KAI says wins $1.2 bln deal for Airbus
>S.Korea extends tariff-free pork import to June
>KNOC joins group buying El Paso assets
>Sales at South Korea's top three department
MARKETS
>S.Korea won turns lower on China growth concerns
>S.Korea KOSPI down, slipping on profit-taking
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and
industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were
contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.
*Oil dropped nearly 2 percent o n Tuesday as Saudi Arabia sought
to knock back crude's price rise that has threatened the global
economy, with the oil minister offering the most detailed
argument to date that the OPEC nation was prepared to meet any
supply shortfall.
* Renewed concerns about China's economic growth weighed on
global stocks on Tuesday, while oil prices dropped more than 2
percent on expectations Saudi Arabia would act to stem any price
rise that could hurt the global economy.
*Seoul shares fell 0.24 percent on Tuesday as investors cashed
in recent gains while waiting for clues about what might give
the market some new momentum.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG International Corp plans to purchase a $100
million stake in a bituminous coal mine in China, the second
such project it is involved in, according to industry sources.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)