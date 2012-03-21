SEOUL, March 22 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea, US to hold more Iran oil talks "shortly" >S.Korea March 1-20 exports fall 2.7 pct yr/yr-data

>S.Korea buys 2,000 T of aluminium ingot for June >Hyundai Motor CEO says new Sonata planned in 2014 >KNOC says its consortium buys El Paso assets

>Kia Motors expects record Slovak production

Market >S.Korea KOSPI hits 1-wk low, China worry weighs on

>S.Korea won at 1-month closing low; bonds steady MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.

*Brent crude edged up slightly on Wednesday while U.S. crude rose $1 in light trading as an unexpected drop in U.S. stockpile outweighed a pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia to meet any supply shortfall. *Global stocks drifted lower after U.S. housing data was less encouraging than expected on Wednesday and government debt prices rose as investors sought safety in less-risky assets.

*South Korean shares fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as renewed concerns over a slowdown in China's growth prompted investors to take profits on recent gains.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >GS Energy will absorb five power generation and gas-related affiliates of GS Caltex Corp in a change of the business structure within GS Group, according to industry sources. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to build a NAND flash factory in Xian, western China, according to the company.