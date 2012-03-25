SEOUL, March 26 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>Provocation by North to be met by "firm response"
>Obama to China: Help rein in North Korea
>Obama visits Korean border ahead of nuclear summit
>N.Korea must show sincerity before disarmament
>Korea Q2 mfg business sentiment rebounds - survey
MARKETS
>S.Korea KOSPI ends flat, off early losses
>Won loses for third straight week on global growth
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising
energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing
resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far
this year.
*Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports
have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western
sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases.
* The euro rose and world stocks rebounded on Friday, lifted by
shares in energy and basic materials, as concerns about global
growth were set aside by investors who saw further gains in this
year's rally.
*Seoul shares reversed early losses to finish flat on Friday as
investors sought buying opportunities in the wake of recent
selling, despite downward pressure from weak manufacturing data
out of China and Europe.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>S-Oil Corp approved during a shareholders' meeting
on Friday fromer Saudi Petroleum executive Nasser Al-Mahasher as
its new CEO.
>Korea Asset Management Corp will accelerate selling
of its shares in Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd
following the initial public offering of the insurance group,
according to industry sources.
>LG Display has started mass-producing LCD modules
at its newly built production line in Mexico, as the company
aims to boost its presence in North America.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing Jonathan Hopfner)