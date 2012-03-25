SEOUL, March 26 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Provocation by North to be met by "firm response"

>Obama to China: Help rein in North Korea >Obama visits Korean border ahead of nuclear summit

>N.Korea must show sincerity before disarmament >Korea Q2 mfg business sentiment rebounds - survey MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI ends flat, off early losses >Won loses for third straight week on global growth

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year. *Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases. * The euro rose and world stocks rebounded on Friday, lifted by shares in energy and basic materials, as concerns about global growth were set aside by investors who saw further gains in this year's rally. *Seoul shares reversed early losses to finish flat on Friday as investors sought buying opportunities in the wake of recent selling, despite downward pressure from weak manufacturing data out of China and Europe.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >S-Oil Corp approved during a shareholders' meeting on Friday fromer Saudi Petroleum executive Nasser Al-Mahasher as its new CEO. >Korea Asset Management Corp will accelerate selling of its shares in Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd following the initial public offering of the insurance group, according to industry sources. >LG Display has started mass-producing LCD modules at its newly built production line in Mexico, as the company aims to boost its presence in North America. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing Jonathan Hopfner)