SEOUL, March 27 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

TOP STORIES >Obama vows to pursue further nuclear cuts >US and China have common response for N.Korea >Obama tells N.Korea it will not reward provocations >Obama to discuss further nuclear arms cuts >Pharming, Hyupjin agree to Ruconest deal in Korea >Japan PM: N Korea rocket launch will break UN pacts >China's Hu calls for restraint on Korean peninsula

>South Korea inflation expectations at 9-mth low >Korea National Oil Corp sells $1 bln in notes MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI reverses gains to close down >Korea won fall to 9-1/2 week low;offshore fund sell MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. * Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest rates will be kept low. * Global stocks rallied on Monday while the dollar retreated after U .S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that in order to reduce unemployment, easy monetary policy should stay in place. * Seoul shares reversed earlier gains and ended lower on Monday, as weak energy counters failed to track a rebound in their Wall Street peers, offsetting gains in construction and technology issues that are riding on positive earnings expectations.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

>South Korea and Turkey signed a tentative free trade agreement on Monday, two years after beginning talks on a pact, according to Seoul's foreign ministry. The deal is expected to receive parliamentary approval within the year. >SK Hynix Inc, formerly Hynix Semiconductor Inc, was formally launched on Monday following the purchase of a controlling stake in the chipmaker by mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd. >General Motors Co's production in Korea will be boosted to meet demand in Europe as the auto group plans to close down two of European brand Opel's production lines, according to German media. >The Export Import Bank of Korea announced on Monday it had decided to provide $1 billion in lending to assist resource development projects in Uzbekistan.

