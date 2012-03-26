SEOUL, March 27 - Following is a list of events in South
TOP STORIES
>Obama vows to pursue further nuclear cuts
>US and China have common response for N.Korea
>Obama tells N.Korea it will not reward provocations
>Obama to discuss further nuclear arms cuts
>Pharming, Hyupjin agree to Ruconest deal in Korea
>Japan PM: N Korea rocket launch will break UN pacts
>China's Hu calls for restraint on Korean peninsula
>South Korea inflation expectations at 9-mth low
>Korea National Oil Corp sells $1 bln in notes
MARKETS
>S.Korea KOSPI reverses gains to close down
>Korea won fall to 9-1/2 week low;offshore fund sell
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to
retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain
even though the job picture has begun to improve.
* Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest
rates will be kept low.
* Global stocks rallied on Monday while the dollar retreated
after U .S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that in
order to reduce unemployment, easy monetary policy should stay
in place.
* Seoul shares reversed earlier gains and ended lower on Monday,
as weak energy counters failed to track a rebound in their Wall
Street peers, offsetting gains in construction and technology
issues that are riding on positive earnings expectations.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>South Korea and Turkey signed a tentative free trade agreement
on Monday, two years after beginning talks on a pact, according
to Seoul's foreign ministry. The deal is expected to receive
parliamentary approval within the year.
>SK Hynix Inc, formerly Hynix Semiconductor Inc, was
formally launched on Monday following the purchase of a
controlling stake in the chipmaker by mobile carrier SK Telecom
Co Ltd.
>General Motors Co's production in Korea will be boosted
to meet demand in Europe as the auto group plans to close down
two of European brand Opel's production lines, according to
German media.
>The Export Import Bank of Korea announced on Monday it had
decided to provide $1 billion in lending to assist resource
development projects in Uzbekistan.
