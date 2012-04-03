SEOUL, April 4 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Why Bank of Korea insiders worry about credibility
>POSCO offers $519 mln stake in SK Tel, Hana, KB
>BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports March sales
>BRIEF-Kia Motors America reports March sales
>KEPCO aims to double UAE nuclear plant sales
MARKETS
>S.Korea won has highest close since March 13;
>Seoul shares rally to close at 8-mth high
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from
four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less
inclined to provide more economic stimulus.
*Oil fell on Tuesday as caution over lackluster demand growth
and fading expectations for more monetary stimulus from the U.S.
central bank countered concerns about potential supply
disruptions.
* World stocks fell and gold prices dropped 2 percent o n T
Tuesday as minutes from the latest U.S. central bank meeting
showed policymakers may be less willing to launch further
economic stimulus.
*Seoul shares climbed to a fresh, eight-month closing high on
Tuesday, tracking a rally in global equities after
better-than-expected manufacturing data from the United States
provided stronger hints of recovery in global demand.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung SDI Co Ltd has decided to establish a
secondary battery production line in Seremban, Malaysia in an
effort to raise overseas manufacturing efficiency, according to
company sources. The rechargeable battery maker aims to win over
26 percent global market share this year, maintaining its world
no.1 ranking.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sold the most
smartphones globally in the first quarter, with a 28.2 percent
market share versus Apple Inc's 22.4 percent, according
to a report in Forbes.
>Samsung Electronics plans to release the Galaxy Note 10.1,
equipped with a 1.5 GHZ quad-core processor, in June to compete
with Apple's New iPad, according to industry sources.
(Reporting by Jinkyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)