SEOUL, April 5

TOP STORIES >Foreign holdings of S.Korea bonds hit record high

MARKETS >S.Korea won snaps 3-day rally on Fed, bonds lower >S.Korea KOSPI suffers worst fall in 3-1/2 months MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Wednesday as investors contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's funding operations were waning. *Oil fell for a second straight day Wednesday, ending about 2 percent lower after testing key technical support levels as U.S. government data showed crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer jumped last week to a nine-month high. *Global stocks dropped more than 1 percent and gold tumbled to its lowest in nearly three months on Wednesday a day after U.S. central bank meeting minutes dented hopes for more economic stimulus and as a Spanish debt auction drew weak results.

*Seoul shares on Wednesday fell from an eight-month closing high in the previous session, tracking declines in global peers after minutes from the U.S. Fed's March meeting suggested it was shying away from more stimulus measures.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor is set to produce 1,000 hydrogen-fueled cars this year to be tested in Denmark before entering the green car market in Korea and Europe next year, according to a company source. >LG Display will begin constructing an LCD factory in Guangzhou, China between May and June, according to a company source. >Samsung Electronics new Galaxy S3 smartphone will have a 4.8-inch screen, according to a company source.

