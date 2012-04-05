SEOUL, April 6 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>
TOP STORIES
>Samsung Q1 profit to soar on Galaxy, Note sales
>Toshiba sounds out SK hynix for joint Elpida bid
>Analysis:South Korea's unloved chaebol
>US court picks terms in Apple/Samsung patent case
>S.Korea March retail sales post modest growth
>S.Korea says Q1 FDI plans up 17 pct from year ago
>North Korean refugee stands for parliament
MARKETS
>S.Korea won up on China's stock market; bonds slip
>Seoul shares up on technicals, hitting 1-mth low
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks mostly dipped on Thursday, but the S&P 500 ended
its worst week this year as growing pressure on Europe's debt
markets revived concerns about the region's financial
stability
*Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses, as a
drop in U.S. jobless claims to near four-year lows and fears of
Iran-related supply disruptions spurred a rebound from the
previous session's heavy losses.
*The euro hit a three-week low against the dollar and bonds
edged higher on Thursday as Spain's debt burden fueled worries
of further problems for euro zone economies and curbed appetite
for riskier assets.
*Seoul shares ended slightly higher on Thursday after sinking to
a near one-month low earlier in the session, initially weighed
by worries over a weak Spanish bond auction and dashed hopes of
additional U.S stimulus, but later rebounding at a key support
level.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Gyeonggi provincial police announced on Thursday that 11
employees of LG Display Co Ltd who formerly worked
for Samsung Mobile Display had been arrested on suspicion of
illicitly transferring technology from Samsung Mobile Display to
LG Display.
>LS Cable & System Ltd has completed construction of
a electric cable plant in Haryana, India, part of a push to
boost its presence in the region.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)