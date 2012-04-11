SEOUL, April 12 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea's conservatives headed for a surprise win >North Korea begins injecting fuel into rocket >N.Korea's Kim Jong-un named party "first secretary"

>HSBC in talks to sell some Korean units to KDB >Hyundai drives brand makeover [nL3E8ER1L7 MARKETS >S.Korea won lower on N.Korea rocket; bond flat >Seoul shares surrender gains, fail to top 2,000

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing two days of losses, after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, which overshadowed an increase in crude inventories. *U.S. and European equities rebounded on Wednesday after a string of heavy losses that had been stoked by fears over a weakening global economy, while prospects of the European Central Bank buying more bonds boosted the euro.

*Seoul shares reversed early advances to close lower on Tuesday, briefly recovering and then relinquishing the psychologically significant 2,000-point level ahead of a public holiday.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Lotte Group plans to open the first branch of fast food chain Lotteria in Myanmar this year, according to group sources. >Korea Land and Housing Corporation said on Wendesday it posted 15 trillion won ($13.16 billion) in sales last year, up 16 percent from the year earlier, and a net profit of 790 billion won.

