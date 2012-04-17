SEOUL, April 18 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>N.Korea says Feb deal with U.S. no longer binding
>US looking at "all options" on N.Korea
>Clinton: North Korea should re-evaluate policies
>S.Korea vice fin min says G20 IMF deal unlikely
>HTC's shares tumble; CFO change, Samsung launch
MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge down, blue chip support absent
>S.Korean won turns weaker on dividends; bonds flat
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday
after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns
about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell.
*Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline
reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United
States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the
higher-priced European benchmark.
*U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month and riskier
currencies also rallied on Tuesday as encouraging U.S. corporate
earnings and improved confidence in Spain's debt and Europe
spurred investors to take on more risk.
*Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday after a choppy trading
session, weighed down by persistent worries of a renewed debt
crisis in the euro zone, prompting investors to curb riskier
strategies pending the results of a Spanish bond auction.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Steel Co signed an agreement to supply
340,000 tonnes of hot rolled steel plate per year to major steel
companies in Indonesia.
>Hyundai Motor said it is in the final stages of
planning to build a diesel engine factory in India.
>LG Display Co Ltd opened a new research and
development center in Paju, South Korea for over 2,500 employees
previously spread throughout the country to increase
collaboration.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)