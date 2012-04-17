SEOUL, April 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >N.Korea says Feb deal with U.S. no longer binding

>US looking at "all options" on N.Korea >Clinton: North Korea should re-evaluate policies >S.Korea vice fin min says G20 IMF deal unlikely >HTC's shares tumble; CFO change, Samsung launch

MARKETS >Seoul shares edge down, blue chip support absent >S.Korean won turns weaker on dividends; bonds flat MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks scored their biggest gains in a month on Tuesday after Coca-Cola led a round of strong earnings and as concerns about Europe's debt crisis eased as Spanish bond yields fell.

*Brent crude edged up on Tuesday as an upcoming pipeline reversal, aimed at alleviating oversupply in the central United States, bolstered U.S. oil futures at the expense of the higher-priced European benchmark. *U.S. stocks scored their biggest gain in a month and riskier currencies also rallied on Tuesday as encouraging U.S. corporate earnings and improved confidence in Spain's debt and Europe spurred investors to take on more risk. *Seoul shares edged lower on Tuesday after a choppy trading session, weighed down by persistent worries of a renewed debt crisis in the euro zone, prompting investors to curb riskier strategies pending the results of a Spanish bond auction.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Steel Co signed an agreement to supply 340,000 tonnes of hot rolled steel plate per year to major steel companies in Indonesia. >Hyundai Motor said it is in the final stages of planning to build a diesel engine factory in India. >LG Display Co Ltd opened a new research and development center in Paju, South Korea for over 2,500 employees previously spread throughout the country to increase collaboration.