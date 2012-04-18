SEOUL, April 19 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES >Angry N.Korea threatens retaliation, nuclear test >China calls for denuclearisation of the Korea >Bank of Korea to buy $300 mln in China stocks >S.Korea's CJ CheilJedang, Sajo Haepyo buy 110,000 >MBK, Affinity eye bids for Korea Woongjin Coway

MARKETS >KOSPI rise above key 2,000 mark as Spain fears ease >S.Korea won trims gains on dividend withdrawal MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits. *Oil futures fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after data showing a fourth straight week of inventory build in the United States. *Stocks fell on Wednesday, with Wall Street retreating from its biggest gain in a month as investors turned to safe-havens on worries that Spain might light a new fire under the euro zone debt crisis. *Seoul shares rose on Wednesday to close back above the psychologically important 2,000 point level after strong demand at a Spanish debt auction calmed worries over the euro zone's financial health and rejuvenated risk appetite.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Lotte Group will issue at least $500 million worth of offshore bonds next month to fund mergers and acquisitions, according to financial industry sources. >The Philippines branch of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd has signed a deal with AMSEC, an affiliate of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, to provide services to U.S. naval ships and ships owned by the U.S. government. A company source said it expects around $1 billion worth of sales from the agreement in the next five years. >Samsung Engineering Co Ltd is likely to win a contract for a combined cycle power plant project in Saudi Arabia worth $3 billion, according to industry sources. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)