TOP STORIES >Too early to tell on N.Korean leader-Clinton

>Korea says Samsung Total to sell gasoline locally

>Hyundai Motor says aims 152,000 new Santa Fe sales

>KAI shareholders to pick advisors for $1 bln stake

MARKETS >S.Korea won edges down on Spain worries; bonds flat >KOSPI edge down in choppy session, eye on Spain MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. *Crude oil held steady on Thursday while U.S. gasoline futures tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a supply crunch on the East Coast eased. *Global stocks fell and government debt prices rose on Thursday after a Spanish debt auction failed to allay fears that Spain could be the next European country in need of a bailout and as U.S. economic data cast doubt on the strength of the recovery.

* Seoul shares edged lower after a choppy, range-bound session on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines to await the results of a key Spanish debt auction.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >E-Land Group plans to list its Chinese affiliate, E-Land China, on the Hong Kong stock market to improve access to funding from China for a planned buyout of U.S. footwear brand CBI, according to financial industry sources. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will mass produce solid state drives (SSD) using triple level cell technology to reduce market prices of 128 gigabyte SSDs by half, according to company sources. >Samsung Electronics' new Galaxy S3 smartphone to be unveiled in May will feature an 'S-Cloud' service with a larger memory capacity than Apple's 'iCloud,' according to company sources. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)