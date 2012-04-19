SEOUL, April 20 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>
TOP STORIES
>Too early to tell on N.Korean leader-Clinton
>Korea says Samsung Total to sell gasoline locally
>Hyundai Motor says aims 152,000 new Santa Fe sales
>KAI shareholders to pick advisors for $1 bln stake
MARKETS
>S.Korea won edges down on Spain worries; bonds flat
>KOSPI edge down in choppy session, eye on Spain
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market
data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from
Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also
discouraged investors.
*Crude oil held steady on Thursday while U.S. gasoline futures
tumbled for a fourth straight day as concerns about a supply
crunch on the East Coast eased.
*Global stocks fell and government debt prices rose on Thursday
after a Spanish debt auction failed to allay fears that Spain
could be the next European country in need of a bailout and as
U.S. economic data cast doubt on the strength of the recovery.
* Seoul shares edged lower after a choppy, range-bound session
on Thursday as investors took to the sidelines to await the
results of a key Spanish debt auction.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>E-Land Group plans to list its Chinese affiliate, E-Land China,
on the Hong Kong stock market to improve access to funding from
China for a planned buyout of U.S. footwear brand CBI, according
to financial industry sources.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will mass produce solid
state drives (SSD) using triple level cell technology to reduce
market prices of 128 gigabyte SSDs by half, according to company
sources.
>Samsung Electronics' new Galaxy S3 smartphone to be unveiled in
May will feature an 'S-Cloud' service with a larger memory
capacity than Apple's 'iCloud,' according to company
sources.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)