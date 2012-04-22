SEOUL, April 23 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES >China assisting N.K missile program-U.S. Defense >POSCO says in talks to raise product prices >POSCO Q1 profit drops on weaker demand

MARKETS >KOSPI falls as LG Chem, blue-chips weigh >S.Korea won down on gloomy U.S. jobs data; bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs. * Oil prices rose on Friday as improved German business sentiment countered nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis, while a weaker dollar and stronger equities also lent support. * Strong corporate earnings gave Wall Street its first positive week for April with a gain on Friday, while the euro and oil prices rose as worries about Europe ebbed. * Seoul shares fell to a one-week closing low, weighed down by broad declines in large-cap stocks led by a sharp plunge in LG Chem, with risk appetite subdued on persistent euro zone debt worries and disappointing U.S. economic data.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Samsung Electronics Co Ltd held the highest market share for all areas of North American TV markets for the first quarter, according to NPD, a market researcher. >Hyundai Motor Group is increasing its annual fund to collaborating firms by 50 percent to aid the collaborators in hiring talented employees. >Koo Bon-moo, chairman of LG Group, visited San Francisco on Friday to find talented workers overseas for the first time since 1995.