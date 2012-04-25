SEOUL, April 26 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >POLL-S.Korea Q1 GDP growth seen at 0.9 pct >Hyundai to stretch winning streak with Q1 profit >S Korea S-Oil sells May naphtha at $32/T premiums >TV sales help LG Electronics triple Q1 profit >S.Korea seeks 89,948 T rice for Oct-Nov

MARKETS >S.Korea won gives up gains to fall for 5th straight >Seoul shares inch lower to post a 5-day streak MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple's surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy. * Oil prices rose in choppy trading o n Wednesday, with Brent closing at its highest in eight days, as a rally in equity markets fueled partly by Federal Reserve comments outweighed a fifth straight weekly increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. * Global shares jumped on Wednesday after stellar earnings from Apple Inc bolstered optimism over corporate earnings and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was prepared to do more to aid the U.S. economy if necessary.

*Seoul shares erased earlier gains to tick slightly lower, chalking up a fifth day of losses on Wednesday weighed down by worries over the euro zone debt crisis although a modest earnings-driven rally in select blue chips offered support.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Motor Co will begin production at its third factory in China in June, three months earlier than previously planned, according to a company source. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)