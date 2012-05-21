SEOUL, May 22 - Following is a list of events in South Korea
as well as news stories and press reports which may influence
financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>Apple, Samsung CEOs in US court talks on patents
>South Korea poised to halt Iran oil imports
>SK hynix, GlobalFoundries may try to buy Elpida
MARKETS
>South Korea's won gives up early gains; bonds down
>Seoul shares close up, laggard blue-chips rebound
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P
500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities'
biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped
in its second session after a disappointing debut.
* Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for
more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously
awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with
major powers over Tehran's nuclear program.
* Global stocks on Monday rebounded from lows for the year and
oil prices rose for the first time in four sessions as world
leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone.
*Seoul shares ended higher following a sharp decline in the
previous session, with global jitters partially soothed by a
pledge from world leaders to keep Greece in the euro zone and to
tackle debt with a balance of fiscal discipline and pro-growth
policies.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung SDI Co Ltd is planning to acquire a 50
percent stake in SB LiMotive from Bosch Ltd, ending a
joint venture with the German auto parts manufacturer, according
to industry sources. The two groups, however, will still
co-operate in the electric car battery business, local media
reported. SB LiMotive, a lithium-ion batteries developer, was
jointly founded by the two companies in 2008.
>South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and LG
Electronics Inc will suspend production of their LCD
TVs in domestic plants from the second half of this year,
according to local media.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Richard Pullin)