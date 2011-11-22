SEOUL, Nov 23 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea parliament ratifies U.S.trade deal
>Samsung says in last-stage talks to launch Google
>S.Korea Q3 short-term FX debt burden at 5-yr low
>Daewoo says inks deal to develop Israel's Tamar gas
>Mitsubishi, Chinese may rescue Australia iron ore
>KB, Shinhan picked to rescue debt-hit savings bank
MARKETS
>Seoul shares end up helped by nuclear issues
>S.Korea won hits 1-mth low as debt worries persist
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, having
lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing costs in
Spain hit another record high.
*Oil prices rose in choppy trading on Tuesday as efforts to
strengthen sanctions on Iran and regional unrest hiked the
geopolitical fear premium and offset worries about global
economic growth.
*U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Tuesday,
extending losses from across Europe, after worries over U.S.
economic growth, while the euro rose on a new IMF initiative to
contain Europe's debt crisis.
*Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to eke out a small gain on
Tuesday after two consecutive falling sessions, but rises were
limited as a lack of progress in dealing with debt issues in the
United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LS Industrial Systems Co Ltd has won a $115 million
order from Iraq power authorities to build transmission
infrastructure, according to the company.
>SK Telecom Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc
announced that they would jointly develop faster Long Term
Evolution (LTE) network services.
