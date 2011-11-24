SEOUL, Nov 25 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP STORIES >S.Korea Nov consumer inflation expectations ease >POSCO mulling buying stakes in Mitsubishi Australia >Hyundai Motor says to end overnight work in 2013 >North Korean defectors aim to cook up new lives >Korea NPS seen buying $10 bln in fx market in 2012 >Korea regulators launch probe into KEB over board MARKETS >Seoul shares edge up off early fall,led by telecoms >Korea won falls for 5th session on euro zone gloom MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis, coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor sentiment. *Oil prices rose modestly in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday after France said it was pushing for a Europe-wide ban on crude imports from Iran, ratcheting up geopolitical risk in a tightening market. * German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a month and world stocks held near 7-week lows on Thursday, a day after a weak debt sale in Berlin fanned fears the euro zone debt crisis is starting to threaten its biggest economy.

* Seoul shares rebounded from earlier losses to end higher on Thursday, despite investor concern over a lackluster German bond auction that rang alarm bells on Europe's ailing debt markets.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Cheil Industries Inc, an apparel company which is an affiliate of Samsung Group, said Thursday that it had acquired Italian fashion brand Colombo Via Della Spiga. >Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd signed an MOU on Thursday with Takata Corp to jointly develop automobile safety components.

